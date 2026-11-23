Bona (back) is available for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

As anticipated, Bona will be available for the first time since suffering a back sprain Nov. 4 against Detroit. He's averaging 2.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over nine appearances this season and could be in line for more opportunities Monday with Joel Embiid (illness) ruled out, though the Sixers may elect to ease him back into game action considering he's coming off an eight-game absence.