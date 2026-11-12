Bona (back) will be re-evaluated in approximately one week after seeing a specialist, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

The fact that Bona needed to see a specialist suggests the injury may be more significant than initially thought, and he'll remain sidelined for at least the next several games. Even when healthy, the big man has seen his role shrink with Joel Embiid (foot) back in the rotation, averaging just 0.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in four appearances outside of his 25-minute effort against the Pistons in late October. In Bona's absence, Jabari Walker could see a few more minutes as Philadelphia's backup center.