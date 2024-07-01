George agreed to a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the 76ers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After spending the last five seasons with the Clippers, George recently declined his player option for the 2024-25 season and informed the team that he intended to sign elsewhere. The 34-year-old will form a potent tandem in Philadelphia, joining fellow superstars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. George's main drawback during his time with the Clippers was his trouble staying on the court, but he appeared in 74 regular-season games last year, his highest mark since the 2018-19 season. He averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.8 minutes per game, and the 76ers will be a force in the Eastern Conference if George can remain healthy with his new team.