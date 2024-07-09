Council had 29 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 102-92 win over the Thunder in the Utah Summer League.

After starting the game 0-for-4 from deep, Council scored 19 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory, displaying plenty of confidence in his shooting ability. This is a nice start to Summer League for Council, and he'll need to do more of the same going forward to have a chance to earn consistent playing time within the Sixers' rotation.