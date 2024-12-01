Maxey ended Saturday's 111-96 victory over the Pistons with 28 points (11-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 35 minutes.

Maxey carried the 76ers in scoring Saturday, and even though Paul George logged 26 minutes in his return, it's clear Maxey was the go-to player in this victory. He missed six games in a row between Nov. 8 and Nov. 18 due to a hamstring injury, but he's looked terrific once he shook off the rust. Maxey is entering a hot streak offensively and has posted 25 or more points in three of his past four appearances.