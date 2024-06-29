The Nuggets are declining to extend Key a $1.87 million qualifying offer prior to Saturday's deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Along with Key, the Nuggets also opted not to extend a qualifying offer to fellow two-way player Collin Gillespie, opening up a pair of two-way slots for undrafted rookies Trey Alexander and PJ Hall. In his third professional season in 2023-24, Key appeared in 20 games for the Nuggets and averaged 1.1 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 3.0 minutes per contest, with most of his limited opportunities coming in garbage-time scenarios.