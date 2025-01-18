Trent (hip) closed with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 130-112 win over the Raptors.

After missing Milwaukee's past three games with a hip injury, Trent reached double-digit scoring figures off the bench and led the Bucks' reserves with 25 minutes. The veteran sharpshooter has been a steady presence in the rotation over his last 11 games, a stretch where he's averaged 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 threes while shooting 50.9 percent from deep. Trent hasn't made a start since the early part of the season, but he remains a solid source of treys and swipes for fantasy purposes.