Trent registered 21 points (7-11 FG, 7-10 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 27 minutes during Thursday's 125-96 victory over Miami.

With the team arriving home just a few short hours before tipoff due to travel issues in New Orleans, Trent caught fire from downtown and stepped up off Milwaukee's bench with a season-high 21 points and seven three-pointers. The Bucks were also without rotation regulars Khris Middleton (ankle) and AJ Green (quadriceps) on Thursday, allowing Trent to play his most minutes since a Dec. 31 win over Indiana. The sharpshooting Trent is averaging 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 22.2 minutes while shooting a sizzling 56.9 percent from deep over his last 12 games.