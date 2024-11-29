White is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics due to a left wrist sprain.

The Bulls are already missing Patrick Williams, and not having White in the lineup would be a huge blow on offense. The former UNC star has been one of Chicago's most consistent offensive weapons throughout the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 18.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game since the beginning of November. If he's unable to go Friday, then Talen Horton-Tucker, Jevon Carter and Chris Duarte could all be in line to see more minutes.