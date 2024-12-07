White recorded 19 points (7-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 132-123 loss to Indiana.

White was back in action after missing two games as a result of an ankle injury, ending as one of six Bulls players to score double-digits. The fact he logged upwards of 30 minutes indicates he is well and truly over his injury, a welcome sight for Bulls fans. He should continue to serve as a primary offensive option, even more so should the rumored Zach LaVine trade ever eventuate.