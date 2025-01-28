White (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Despite this questionable tag, head coach Billy Donovan previously said that White was more likely to return in either or both of the final two games of the Bulls' three-game road trip. So if does miss Wednesday's game versus Boston, a return could happen against the Raptors on Friday and on Sunday against Detroit. With Zach LaVine away for personal reasons, the Bulls could rely heavily on Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu in the meantime.