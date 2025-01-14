Now Playing

Ball will play Tuesday against New Orleans but will sit out of Wednesday's matchup with Atlanta, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Ball is still a ways away from playing in both games of back-to-backs, but he is getting closer. Ball missed 15 games due to a wrist injury this season and is still in the process of returning from a knee injury a couple of seasons ago, but he tied his season-high in minutes (26) and made a season-high five threes in Sunday's game against Sacramento, showing encouraging signs of approaching full recovery.

