Thor racked up 12 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one block and two steals in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 128-100 victory over the Pelicans.

Thor made just his second appearance of the season for the Cavaliers during Wednesday's blowout win over the Pelicans. The 22-year-old forward capitalized on his extended playing time by converting all four of his field-goal attempts and posting a season-high 12 points. As a two-way player, Thor will continue to split time between the NBA and G League.