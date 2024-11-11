Brown closed with 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 113-107 win over the Bucks.

Brown returned to game action after missing the last four consecutive matchups due to a left hip strain. The star forward handled his normal workload in the win, though he struggled from the field while lowering his shooting percentage to 39.2 percent on the year. Through seven regular-season appearances, Brown has averaged 24.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals across 36.2 minutes per game.