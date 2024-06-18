Hauser delivered eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes in Monday's 106-88 Game 5 win over the Mavericks.

While Hauser is known as a three-point sniper, he provided Boston with plenty of hard-nosed defense throughout its championship run. Dallas periodically hunted Hauser during the Finals, only to learn the reserve forward was up for the challenge. Hauser averaged 8.2 points, 3.0 boards and 2.2 triples over 15 minutes per contest in the Finals. This offseason, expect Boston to exercise its club option to retain Hauser. The Wisconsin product could again be a key contributor in the quest for Banner 19.