Coffey accumulated 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 116-98 loss to the Thunder.

The veteran sharpshooter replaced James Harden (groin) in the starting lineup, erupting for a season-high 26 points during his ninth appearance with the first unit this season, but it wasn't enough in Thursday's rout. Over those nine appearances as a starter, Coffey is averaging 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.1 threes in 27.7 minutes while shooting 46.3 percent from deep. If Harden remains out of action for Saturday's tilt with Atlanta, Coffey would be worth streaming consideration with a short-term boost in value in deeper fantasy leagues for managers in need of points, treys and steals.