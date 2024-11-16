Porter posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Friday's 125-104 loss to the Rockets.
Porter was the only other player not named James Harden who reached the 15-point mark for the Clippers in this woeful offensive performance. Porter has shown he has the ability to produce at a high level, but the lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis and his reserve role are two factors that conspire against his fantasy upside. As a result, he would be a decent streaming alternative in some formats, but not much else.
More News
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Hands out season-high seven dimes•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Leads bench in scoring Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Ready for season opener•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Not with team Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Drops team-high 18 points•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Will participate in team activities•