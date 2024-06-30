Porter and the Clippers have agreed to terms on a two-year deal that includes a player option, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Porter didn't play in the NBA last year after being arrested on an assault charge on a domestic incident that occurred in September. He played overseas in Greece in April and May and will return to the NBA on a multi-year deal with the Clippers. It's unclear whether Porter will face discipline from the league during the 2024-25 season. Over 59 regular-season appearances with the Rockets during the 2022-23 campaign, Porter averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.3 minutes per game.