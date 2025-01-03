The Timberwolves waived Nix on Friday, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

The Timberwolves let go of the 22-year-old to make room for Tristen Newton on a two-way pact. Nix missed an extended period due to an ankle injury, and he averaged 0.3 points and 1.3 rebounds across 4.3 minutes per contest in only three regular-season appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. The fourth-year guard spent the majority of his time with the G League's Iowa Wolves, during which he averaged 22.1 points, 7.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.1 blocks across 34.8 minutes per game in 10 outings.