Saric accumulated 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists across 32 minutes in Croatia's 108-92 win over Slovenia on Tuesday.

Saric is currently an unrestricted free agent, and his play against Slovenia bodes well for his stock in free agency. The 30-year-old proved his worth as a passer and rebounder, as well as his ability to play either position down low for whatever club he goes to next. Saric averaged 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 17.2 minutes with the Warriors last season.