Jackson (foot) "continues to progress well" from offseason foot surgery and is expected to return to play in 6-8 weeks.

Jackson underwent surgery to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot suffered during the offseason. His eventual re-introduction to the rotation will be an interesting dichotomy between the Grizzlies' postseason ambition and continued development for the 19-year-old. That being said, Memphis' depth has been a core reason for success this season, so Jackson's ramp-up will be worth monitoring.