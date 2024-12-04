Huff totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Mavericks.

Huff continues to play as the primary backup behind fill-in starter Brandon Clarke. While it has been a great opportunity for Huff, his production of late has been trending in the wrong direction. Over the past three games, he has averaged just 5.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 combined steals and blocks in 13.3 minutes per game. With Zach Edey a chance to return from an ankle injury in the near future, Huff's opportunity could be about to come to an unceremonious end.