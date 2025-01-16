Kennard recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-9 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 129-115 win over the Spurs.
Kennard continues to play well off the bench, having now scored double-digits in seven of the past eight games. Injuries to other players provided Kennard with an opportunity to step into a larger role, something he has capitalized on in recent weeks. In fact, over the past two weeks, he is averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 three-pointers and 4.2 assists in 23,8 minutes per game. The Grizzlies have one of the deepest rotations in the league, with Kennard currently at the forefront of the second unit.
