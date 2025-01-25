Kennard totaled 27 points (10-14 FG, 7-9 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 139-126 victory over New Orleans.

Kennard started in place of Ja Morant (illness) on Friday and delivered another impressive performance, draining seven of his nine three-pointers and reaching the 20-point plateau for the second consecutive appearance. Kennard is going through his most productive stretch of the season, scoring in double digits in 10 of his last 12 contests while averaging 14.3 points and 55.7 percent shooting from three in that span.