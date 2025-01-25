Zeller (personal) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Zeller hasn't reported to the Hawks since being acquired by the team in a sign-and-trade deal over the summer that facilitated Dejounte Murray's move to New Orleans. The 32-year-old center is buried on the depth chart in Atlanta and likely wouldn't have a spot in the rotation even if he had reported to the team for training camp. At this point, Zeller's most value to the Hawks comes from his three-year, $11.03 million contract, which could prove useful for salary-matching purposes if Atlanta makes a trade ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.