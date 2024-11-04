Young finished Sunday's 126-111 victory over the Pelicans with 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Jalen Johnson led the Hawks in scoring with his 29-point effort, but the impact Young is having on the team offensively can't be overlooked. He's scored at least 23 points in all but one of his outings, and he's also dished out 10 or more assists in six of his seven appearances. Even though it's early in the season, it would be shocking if he doesn't average a double-double for the third consecutive campaign. Through the first two weeks of the 2024-25 regular season, Young is averaging a robust 27.0 points and 11.7 assists per tilt.