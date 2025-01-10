Young supplied 21 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-115 loss to the Suns.

Young came into this game on the injury report with Achilles soreness, but that's been a consistent designation for him during the season. Despite ending up as a team-worst minus-15, Young finished with a solid stat line, if not a little short of his season averages. Young has delivered at least 20 points and seven assists in six straight games, including three 30-point efforts and a 20-assist performance during this stretch. The point guard is leading the league in assists per game (12.1).