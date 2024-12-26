Stevens agreed to a two-way contract with the Heat on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

As a result of the fallout from Dru Smith's season-ending Achilles tear, Stevens will fill one of the three two-way slots for Miami that opened up when the team upgraded forward Keshad Johnson to a standard NBA contract. The addition of Stevens helps restore some depth to the backcourt that was lost by Smith's injury, though Stevens, an undrafted rookie out of Colorado State, brings more playmaking skills to the table than the defensive-minded smith. While playing for the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the six-foot, 185-pound Stevens has led the circuit in assists per game (10.6) while chipping in 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 38.6 minutes per contest over his 17 appearances.