Ware (foot) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

After notching his first career double-double off Miami's bench in Monday's game against the Clippers, Ware is managing right foot soreness but is likely to play Wednesday. The rookie big man is averaging 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 threes in 20.0 minutes while shooting 65.5 percent from the floor over his last eight games. The Heat may need Ware to play a significant role against Los Angeles if Bam Adebayo (back) remains sidelined.