Love is declining his $4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Although he turned down the option, both Love and the Heat are enthusiastic about negotiating a new deal in the opening days of free agency. The veteran power forward has carved out a nice role off the bench in Miami, where he has been very productive in relatively short stints. Overall, he averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 triples across 16.8 minutes in 55 games last season. It remains to be seen if both parties will indeed come to terms on a new deal.