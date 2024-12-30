Love racked up five points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes during Sunday's 104-100 win over the Rockets.

After being a healthy scratch for Miami's past three games, Love made his fifth start of the season Sunday but offered very little production in the box score over 14 minutes. Love is now averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.4 threes in 12.2 minutes in five games as a starter this season. The veteran big man's best fantasy days appear to be very much behind him during his 17th season, as Love has yet to eclipse 18 minutes played in a single game in 16 appearances during 2024-25, so fantasy managers can likely find better options on waiver wires in most leagues.