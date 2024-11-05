Larsson posted 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 111-110 loss to the Kings.

With Kevin Love (conditioning) and Jaime Jaquez (illness) sidelined, Larsson made the most of his opportunity and posted a career-best scoring mark, and this was also the first time he logged more than 20 minutes off the bench. Larsson won't assume a starting role anytime soon, but he might be productive in deeper formats if he hovers around the 20-minute mark consistently.