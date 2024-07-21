Larsson logged 21 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, four rebounds and four steals during Sunday's 102-99 win over the Warriors in the Summer League semifinals.

Larsson was excellent on both ends of the floor, finishing as one of two Heat players to top 20 points while pacing Miami in steals. The No. 44 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Larsson characterizes as a three-and-D wing and should compete with Duncan Robinson, Josh Richardson and Alec Burks for minutes off the bench during the regular season.