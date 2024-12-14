Wong ended Friday's 109-95 loss to Chicago with nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 22 minutes.

Wong played a career-high 22 minutes, scoring nine points for the third straight game. The Hornets continue to struggle at the point guard position, trying to stay afloat until LaMelo Ball returns from his calf injury. Although it is unlikely Wong will take the starting job away from Vasilije Micic, he is someone to keep an eye on, at least until Ball makes his return to the court.