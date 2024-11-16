Diabate finished Saturday's 115-114 win over the Bucks with 12 points (6-7 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 25 minutes.

Diabate did most of his damage in the first half of Saturday's contest, grabbing six of his game-high 10 offensive rebounds to help keep the Hornets within striking distance heading into halftime. The 2022 second-round pick has seen a significant increase in playing time off the bench due to Nick Richards being sidelined with a rib fracture, and Diabate should continue to see heavy usage as the first big man off the Hornets' bench. Diabate has grabbed at least 11 rebounds over his last four games, and across that span he has averaged 13.8 points on 7.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.3 blocks over 26.8 minutes per game.