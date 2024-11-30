Diabate ended Friday's 99-98 loss to the Knicks with six points (3-4 FG, 0-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes.

Diabate paced all Hornets in Friday's contest on the glass, hauling in a team-best rebound total despite failing to reach double figures in scoring in the starting lineup. Diabate got the starting now in place of Taj Gibson, making his third start of the year. In those three starts, Diabate has surpassed the double-digit mark in rebounds while doing so in eight contests this season.