Richards chipped in 22 points (6-9 FG, 10-13 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 110-104 loss to the 76ers.

Richards made his return to the starting lineup Tuesday after coming off the bench in Charlotte's previous game, leading all players rebounds while ending second on the team in scoring in a double-double performance. Richards matched his season high in rebounds while posting his second outing with at least 20 points. Richards has now recorded a double-double in four of his seven appearances this season.