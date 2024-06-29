The Thunder declined Joe's $2.1 million team option Saturday, but the team is expected to work with the 24-year-old on a long-term deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Joe proved to be a solid contributor in his second season with the Thunder, during which he averaged 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 18.5 minutes. The 24-year-old also got the starting nod in the team's final two playoff games, and he is expected to return on a long-term deal that will be agreed upon when free agency opens in July. By doing this, the Thunder allow themselves to spend $30 million before hopefully re-signing both Joe and Aaron Wiggins. Joe has produced his two best years with OKC, and has expanded his range to the point where he averaged a career-high 41.6 percent from deep in 2023-24.