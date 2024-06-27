The Jazz selected Williams with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Williams flashed his upside as a playmaker and finisher during his one-and-done season at Colorado, registering per-40 averages of 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He did struggle down the stretch of his freshman season while dealing with injuries, so he'll need to work on being more consistent and expanding his shooting range at the NBA level. With that said, he should have plenty of opportunity in Utah, so he'll be someone to watch at Summer League and throughout the preseason to see how his role develops.