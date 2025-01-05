Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen will miss his first contest since Dec. 6 due to low back spasms. With the star forward joining John Collins (personal) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) on the sideline for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set, Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski and Johnny Juzang are candidates for increased roles. Markkanen's next chance to feature will come Tuesday against Atlanta.