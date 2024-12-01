Markkanen notched 19 points (7-20 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 106-94 loss to the Mavericks.

Markkanen had a rough shooting performance that included going 2-for-11 from beyond the arc, and there's no question the Jazz need more out of him, particularly when it comes to being an efficient scorer. Shooting woes aside, Markkanen remains a valuable fantasy commodity across all formats, and managers who have him rostered have to go through off games here and there, as Markkanen often posts solid stat lines that are more based on efficiency rather than volume. His body of work this season suggests this was nothing more than a subpar effort rather than a sign of things to come in the future.