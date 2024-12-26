Sacramento assigned Carter (shoulder) to the G League's Stockton Kings on Thursday, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
Carter has been sidelined all season after undergoing surgery in mid-July to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, but the rookie's assignment to the G League suggests that he's ready to resume practicing. His NBA debut is likely still at least a week or more away, however, and Carter could end up seeing game action in the G League before he sees action for Sacramento.
