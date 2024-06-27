Carter was selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by Sacramento.

Carter is a high-energy, high-motor guard who's an excellent defender but is a bit of a 'tweener due to his offensive game. He's capable of creating his own shot and hit on 37.7 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, but it's unclear if his decision making will be good enough for him to play point guard. While he's only 6-foot-2, the reigning Big East Player of the Year has a massive wingspan and logged 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. However, he'll have to navigate through plenty of traffic in a busy Kings backcourt that features De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Keon Ellis.