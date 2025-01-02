Murray (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Initially listed as doubtful to play, Murray will miss his first game since Dec. 16 due to left ankle soreness. With Joel Embiid (rest) sidelined on the other side for Philadelphia, the Kings could opt to go small and move either Keon Ellis or Kevin Huerter into the starting lineup Wednesday, but Trey Lyles is also a candidate to join the first unit. Friday's matchup with Memphis marks Murray's next opportunity to play.