Murray (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Murray will miss his first game of the 2024-25 regular season Monday due to left ankle soreness, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Lakers. He had scored in double digits in four of the Kings' last five games and averaged 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds across 34.4 minutes per contest over that span. Murray's absence Monday should mean more minutes for Colby Jones and Jae Crowder.