The Knicks extended their two-way qualifying offer to Toppin on Saturday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Toppin was a non-factor for the Knicks last season, during which he averaged 1.4 points and 0.8 rebounds across 4.2 minutes in nine regular-season games. However, the 24-year-old averaged 19.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks across 36.7 minutes per game with the team's G League affiliate. Toppin has shown promise, but he will likely not see a significant uptick in NBA playing time next season.