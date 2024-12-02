Anunoby chipped in seven points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, four blocks and three steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-85 victory over the Pelicans.

After averaging 21.5 points over 13 games from Nov. 1 to Nov. 25, Anunoby has really begun to struggle to shoot the ball of late. Over his last three outings, Anunoby is averaging just 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game and has gone 0-for-15 from beyond the arc during this stretch. The 27-year-old two-way forward was very active on the defensive end Sunday against New Orleans, however, recording four blocks and three steals, but things may not get much easier as he looks to get back on track in Tuesday's matchup against a very tough Magic defense.