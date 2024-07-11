James (knee) logged three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks during 29 minutes of Wednesday's 80-76 loss to the Heat in the California Classic Summer League.

The Lakers' Summer League squad had back-to-back games over the weekend, of which James sat out the second due to swelling in his left knee. However, he was back in action Wednesday and flashed on the defensive end. The No. 55 pick will continue to see Summer League action in Las Vegas. with the Lakers next game scheduled for Friday.