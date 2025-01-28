Wood (knee) will not play Tuesday against the 76ers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Wood has yet to play this season, and the Lakers haven't provided many updates on his status lately. Head coach JJ Redick said Dec. 30 that Wood had been cleared to participate in individual work, but just over two weeks later, Redick told Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com that he had no updates on the status of Wood. The veteran big man might have suffered a setback, but in any case, he looks to be week-to-week more so than day-to-day.