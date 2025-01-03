Finney-Smith provided three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Finney-Smith has yet to make an impact since being traded to the Lakers. The defensive-minded forward has only hit two shots with Los Angeles, going 2-for-10 from the field in the two games he's played for his new squad. It's not uncommon for a player to struggle after being traded, but he'll have to turn it around quickly if JJ Redick is going to depend on him for a boost off the bench on both ends of the floor.